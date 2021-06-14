The gardens at the La Misericòrdia Cultural Center in Palma hosted the first edition of the Palma Mercat d’Art Pop Up on Saturday, giving 16 artists from all over Mallorca the opportunity to showcase their work.

“This market has emerged as a concrete response to the stoppage that artists had to endure because of the pandemic. The public will find local and international artists, whose work is exhibited in galleries and had very few sales while the Covid restrictions were in place, ”said Artist and Event Organizer, Alex Ceball.

She also announced that the market will be moving to several other Municipalities in July and August, including Valldemossa, Soller, Alaró and Ses Salines.

It’s open from 10: 00-20: 00 and there’s tons of original pieces, prints, bookmarks, postcards and decorative objects on offer at prices that suit everyone.

”We wanted to show what we’ve been doing all this time and the market is the perfect opportunity for artists to reach out to the public, “said Marga Adrover, who presented her new collection of paintings, potions and amulets.

There were also several art workshops for children, who had a great time learning collage from Victoria García Masdeu; playing with colored glitter and paint in the Tecoartist workshop; taking part in Zunray Yoga and having their faces painted by Reyes Marfil.

Throughout the day, guitarist Ruben de Rosario entertained the crowds with classical flamenco.