Paleontology The bones of the dinosaur found in Australia proved to be a new species that was the largest in the world

The bones were found as early as 15 years ago, but it took years to explore them.

Brisbane

From a remote location The mystery of the bones found in Australia has finally been solved: it is a new species, and even one of the largest that has ever traveled on Earth. The bones were found 15 years ago, and now paleontologists gave the species its name Australotitan cooperensis.

The discovery is a titan sauron that lived about a hundred million years ago. Its size has been inferred by paleontologists at a height of about 5 to 6.5 meters and a length of 25 to 30 meters, making it the largest dinosaur in Australia.

Director of the Eromanga Museum of Natural History Robyn Mackenzie says that based on a comparison of surviving limbs, the dinosaur is estimated to be among the top five dinosaurs in the world.

Fossilized the bones were found on a farm in the Mackenzie family in 2006. The nickname was then Cooper.

The discovery was originally kept secret when scientists dug up the bones and examined them. The skeleton was first introduced to the public in 2007.

Paleontologist at the Queensland Museum Scott Hocknull describes the establishment as a new species as a “very long and careful work”. The study utilized 3D modeling of bones compared to close relatives of the dinosaur. The results were published in the peer-reviewed journal PeerJ on Monday.

Hocknull says many other dinosaur skeletons have been found in the same area. According to him, they need to be further investigated, as similar findings may be “just the tip of the iceberg”.