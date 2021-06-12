Islamabad (agencies)
Two terrorists were killed in an operation carried out by the Pakistani army in Balochistan province.
Yesterday, the army’s media department stated that the army forces succeeded in eliminating terrorists during an operation they carried out in the region, and that the operation resulted in the killing of a soldier.
He added that the operation was carried out based on intelligence information that revealed the presence of terrorist elements in the Baluch region of Kharan.
.
Leave a Reply