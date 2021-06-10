Saber Interactive, with one of the authors of DOOM and RAGE, brings back one of the most beloved shooters.

Today its name may not tell you anything but at the time, the brutal action game Painkiller was one of the most acclaimed shooters of its time thanks to its curious arsenal of weapons, with a stake spear as one of the most important , but also, the colossal size of the demons you had to face. And today, within the framework of the Summer Game Fest, the return of Painkiller has been announced by surprise.

Originally developed by the team of People can fly, authors of the recent Outriders, this new version of Painkiller is in charge of Saber Interactive, those responsible for the popular World War Z, who for a few years have in their ranks a master of first-person action, the legendary Tim Willits, architect of the rebirth of DOOM, the mythical Quake or the first Rage of Id Software, accompanied by Todd Hollenshead, another heavyweight from id Software.

After more than a decade without news of this series, which in its day had several additional content, for now we do not have many details related to this project and it is that its presentation has been a brief message from itself Hollenshead.

