Koch Media has announced a new publishing label called Prime Matter – and a new Painkiller game.

The Deep Silver parent company announced Prime Matter alongside a dozen games it’s set to publish, including Payday 3 from Starbreeze and a real-time strategy Crossfire game from Hardspace: Shipbreaker and Homeworld 3 developer Blackbird Interactive.

The first Painkiller game was developed by Outriders studio People Can Fly and came out in 2004. Painkiller: Hell & Damnation, a partial remake of and sequel to the original, launched in 2012. We haven’t had a new Painkiller since.

We know nothing about this new Painkiller, save it’s in the works. There are no assets, and we don’t know the developer. Saber Interactive, which, like Koch Media, is owned by the all-encompassing Embracer Group, is listed as a co-publisher.

Here’s the list of games:

Payday 3 (Starbreeze)

Crossfire: Legion (Blackbird Interactive)

Painkiller (Know)

Kings Bounty 2 (1C Entertainment)

Scars Above (Mad Head Games)

Codename Final Form (Reikon Games)

Gungrave GORE (IGGYMOB)

Dolmen (Massive Work Studio)

The Last Oricru (GoldKnights)

Echoes Of The End (Myrkur Games)

The Chant (Brass Token)

Encased (Dark Crystal Games)

Also announced, Kingdom Come Deliverance is coming to Nintendo Switch, in collaboration with Saber Interactive. Prime Matter will publish Warhorse Studios’ new game.