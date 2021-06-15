César Cubero

The various reactions that occur after receiving the covid vaccine, whatever its brand, can last up to a week, said Amalia Becerra Aquino, deputy director of the Metropolitano hospital.

To say of the specialist, After receiving the biological, non-serious adverse events and serious serious events can be recorded.

Regarding the non-serious events such as headache, fever, joint pain, body ache, he commented, can last more than a day.

“Non-serious adverse events can last up to a week, there may be fever or pain at the site of application, for more than a day, even for 5 to 7 days,” he explained.

Becerra Aquino highlighted that the effectNon-serious adverse events can be treated with a pain reliever, but asked those who have reactions like these for several days to go to the health unit to report and notify the case.

Regarding serious effects, he added, should be treated directly at a state clinic or hospital and the health institution is in charge of notifying the event.

On the other hand, the infectologist recalled that there is a time window of 28 to 42 days between the application of one dose and the second.

However, he assured, you can spend more time than referred without losing the effectiveness of the biological.

While on the fact that in Mexico City there were positive cases after returning to classes, the local specialist pointed out that in the return of face-to-face classes in the state, such a scenario can occur.

However, he added, if everyone fulfills their responsibility, students, teachers, parents, education professionals, it can prevent positive cases from rising.