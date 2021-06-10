In Izhevsk (Udmurtia), by the end of 2021, they intend to create a single parking space. The head of the city Oleg Bekmemetiev told about this on the morning air of “Coffee with the Mayor”, IA reports June 10 “Susanin”…

To implement the project, changes are now being made to the legislative base. The operators of parking lots and the conditions for their participation in the project are also determined.

It is assumed that 1,500 paid parking spaces will be equipped in the central square.

“I hope that by the end of the year we will have created the necessary infrastructure. Having resolved these issues, we will move on to a new parking system in a wider format, ”said the head of Bekmemetiev.

In April, public figures proposed to launch a “garage renovation” in the capital, which will provide citizens with affordable parking spaces on the basis of a public-private partnership. In particular, the initiative envisages giving people a choice – to get a parking space in specially built multi-level parking lots instead of demolished old garages, or compensation in the amount of 150-350 thousand rubles, as it is now.