The singer María de Juan put voice and music to an emotional evening in which friends, family and authorities remembered the figure of the former director of La Mar de Músicas and cultural manager who died in 2018 Paco Martín. It was this Wednesday, during the Nomination act of the Parque Torres de Cartagena Auditorium as the Paco Martín Auditorium of the Torres Park, with which from now on it will be called this emblematic Cartagena stage, the main headquarters of La Mar de Músicas, after the agreement reached on June 4 by the plenary session of the Cartagena City Council.

The event, held in the same auditorium, was attended by the Mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, and on behalf of family and friends, the journalist of ‘El País’, Amelia Castilla, after whom sounded the sweet voice of Mary of John, Valencian artist strongly linked with the Region and the city of Cartagena.

During the ceremony, the work and effort carried out by Paco Martín, an official of the Cartagena City Council since 1985, for the creation and development of numerous festivals with great repercussion for the city was recalled.

Dumped with creation, Paco Martín dedicated his entire professional life to the field of cultural management. Proof of this is that he created and directed since its inception, in 1980, the Cartagena Jazz Festival. He was also responsible for the theater program of the Nuevo Teatro Circo for more than 30 years, and spent 18 years as a programmer for the section ‘Other Music’ of the Regional Auditorium of Murcia. He also directed the San Javier Theater Festival for five years.

Cultural map



With The Sea of ​​Music, an appointment that he created together with José Luis Cegarra, managed to put the Torres Park stage on the cultural map, turning it into a reference space for musicians from all over the world. His tables have gone from Franco Battiato to Javiera Mena, Ana Moura, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Salvador Sobral, Chucho Valdés, Omara Portuondo and Pablo Milanés, among many other artists.

Martín was also director of the MuDanzas festival, Encounters with the New Dance and one of the members of Half Blood, an association that was created in the early 90s in Murcia, for the dissemination of culture, together with Joaquín Cánovas and Paco Salinas.

From the City Council they recalled that the auditorium was created in 1973, after the park, which dates from 1927 and, therefore, did not have an official name.