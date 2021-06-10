Pablo Iglesias will not attend the closing of the Podemos Citizen Assembly that this weekend will elect the next party leadership. The Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, whose candidacy includes the heavyweights of training, is the main candidate for the General Secretariat. Although there is not officially a reason why the former vice president will not attend the event, the parliamentary spokesman for United We Can, Pablo Echenique, in an interview on Radiocable collected by the Efe agency, explained this Thursday that Iglesias’ “will” it is “not protecting the new stage.”

Echenique, who is part of Belarra’s candidacy, has defended that Iglesias is “different” from the political leaders of other political forces “and from that will he does not want to assume a leading role that corresponds to the new leaderships.” The founder of Podemos and secretary general of the formation for seven years announced his resignation from politics after the fiasco due to the results of the elections on May 4 in the Community of Madrid, in which Podemos barely managed to add three deputies (he got a total of 10) with respect to the 2019 elections. The truth is that the presence of Iglesias, and his possible speech, would monopolize the attention of the assembly, overshadowing the winner of the primary process. Since announcing his departure, and except for the dissemination of his photograph with short hair, Iglesias has remained removed from public life, both in person and through social networks, in whose profiles he has not manifested himself since that day. Sources from Podemos do not rule out, although they do not consider it probable, that the former vice president could participate telematically at some point in the event.

Who will not be in Vistalegre IV either, as the party’s assembly is popularly known, will be the new leader of United We Can within the coalition, the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, who is not a militant.

In addition to the candidacy of Belarra, with a list that includes Irene Montero as number two, the fourth Citizen Assembly of Podemos will also have the proposals of Fernando Barredo, former leader of Podemos in Castilla-La Mancha, who has already presented himself against Iglesias in the process held a year ago, and Esteban Tettamanti, councilor of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, in Madrid.

For the face-to-face closing of the assembly, on June 12 and 13, Podemos has decided to change the Vistalegre Palace, in Madrid, where the first two appointments were held, for the Paco de Lucía auditorium in Alcorcón.

Since last Sunday and until this Saturday, almost 139,000 registrants who are verified in Podemos can vote electronically to elect the replacement of Pablo Iglesias in the General Secretariat and the members of the State Citizen Council, the governing body of the party.

After Vistalegre, Podemos inaugurates a new cycle away from the strong leadership of Iglesias and with the intention, as stated by Belarra herself, to build a more choral Podemos, which puts women at the forefront and is committed to strengthening alliances in the territories and the growth of militancy, also closely in touch with social movements and with the ultimate goal of making Yolanda Díaz the next president of the Government.

Regarding the wear and tear of the game, Echenique has considered that there are many possibilities to revitalize the projects, although that will depend on their “successes”. In the opinion of the parliamentary spokesman, there are elements that allow us to be optimistic to grow in the new stage, but we must be “very intelligent and bold.”