The former Minister of Culture of the government of Cambiemos Pablo Avelluto affirmed this Saturday that President Alberto Fernández is not “racist” but “is ignorant”, when referring to the statements of the Head of State on the origin of the Latin American peoples during a press conference at the Casa Rosada together with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez.

“I don’t think the president is racist as some say, I think he is ignorant, which is just as serious and that is where it seems to me that the blunder comes, “Avelluto stressed.

In statements to CNN Radio, the former official of the Government of Cambiemos warned that “these hookers are not free”, given that “they have an internal diplomatic and political cost.”

“You have to take good care of your speech, talk lessSurround yourself with people who lower the risk of gaffes. The communication problem leads to a deeper political problem, “Avelluto stressed.

Along these lines, he warned about “the devaluation of the president himself on his word“, and considered that the unfortunate phrase of Alberto Fernández is” one more episode of a speaking style of the president, without prior preparation, without checking their ideas with anyone “.

For Avelluto, the president’s mistake has to do with “a professorial tone,” and added: “He likes to quote authors, without realizing that as the phrase progressed, he was burying himself more“.

“That saying of the Argentines we come from the ships was invented by the Mexicans to tease us, for being a society that rejected its pre-Hispanic origins,” he said.

The former Minister of Culture of the Nation warned about “the devaluation” of Alberto Fernández himself in “his word.” Photo: Juan Tesone

Heading to the STEP

In another part of the interview, the former minister of Mauricio Macri’s government referred to this year’s legislative elections: “If no agreements are reached for the lists It does not seem bad to me that they are settled in the STEP, which is how civilized parties do in the world. “

“It important is the discussion about ideas and not about people, “emphasized the leader of Together for Change.

Regarding the internal that may exist within the space politician who integrates, specified: “I am convinced that the country they want to live in Mauricio (Macri), (the head of the Buenos Aires government) Horacio (Rodríguez Larreta), (the head of the PRO) Patricia (Bullrich) and (the former Buenos Aires governor) María Eugenia (Vidal) is the same“.

“Both poles in the party are necessary and complementary,” argued the former national official, adding: “It is important to trust that it is the people who order that list.”

Regarding the political aspirations of former President Mauricio Macri, Avelluto assured that “does not pretend to be a candidate”, but “it is a significant voice of PRO and Juntos por el Cambio”.

“His role is to promote new candidates. I am not so sure that there is a dispute for leadership as reported by journalism, I do not perceive it in the conversations I have with Mauricio regularly,” he said.

Finally, he opined that with the return of face-to-face classes in the Province of Buenos Aires “those who win are the parents who mobilized”, and warned that the political “cost” of Governor Axel Kicillof is “with the Buenos Aires families.”

“Kicillof locked himself in a kind of confrontation with the city and the porteños, and the rebellion came from the parents who asked why the boys went to school in the city and not in the province,” he concluded.