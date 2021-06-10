Owls Lukas Hradecky joked, acknowledged and got serious – Joel Pohjanpalo listened to speech in corners

Terijoki

Finland Goalkeeper of the A national team Lukas Hradecky, 31, was in his element at Thursday’s press conference in Terijoki when he laughed at both the media and other members of the national team with his constant tubing.

During the speech flood, he had to go through, among other things, the routines he had done before the matches in the toilet and what a strange thing he has packed with him on the trip as the first thing.

When Joel Pohjanpalo had said in his own part that he has been in training in a good goal tone and Hradecky has not caught many balls, the answer was immediately ready.

“First of all, thanks to Jolle for not leaving to talk about our mutual Bundesliga match. In it, I donated one goal to Jolle. It would be nice if Kasper Schmeichel, Anton Shunin or Thibaut Courtois would give one. To whom he is strong in boxing and has also shown it in training, ”Hradecky said.

Then came the place of the receipt.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed that we have two guardians on this trip for the first time. So many balls have left over the fences that it took two men to pick them up. ”

Hradecky knows well how good players the Danish team will march against Finland on Saturday at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

In the German Bundesliga, he has played, among other things, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaneya and RB Leipzig Youssif Poulsenia against. Top Andreas Christensenin the father was Brøndby’s goalkeeper coach when Hradecky played there.

“It’s a bad side to play against them when they’re so good. Every venue has a world-class player, and even better than ours, ”Hradecky said, after which Pohjanpalo turned to look at Hradecky’s corners in a hurry.

According to Hradecky, Finland’s advantage is that the sum of the parts grows larger than the individuals.

“There will be difficulties, but yes we will have the means to stop them, and as Jolle said, there will be firepower.”

According to Hradecky, the pride in the team has grown the closer we get to the start of the European Championships.

“This week has noticed that everyone is getting up and running more and more. Everyone has wanted to use the last display location. Opening places have not yet been shared. There was a sharp go to workouts today. The Games are a dream come true for everyone.

“I think for many it’s a sensitive moment when the song Our Country pops up playing at Parken [Kööpenhaminassa], and Finland is finally seen in the championships. It is a long-term dream that unites us all. ”

Joel Pohjanpalo claims to be in the top spot.

Owls the first goalkeeper will return to Denmark on Saturday, where he played eight seasons for Esbjerg and Brøndby.

“It makes me want more and more screen. I want to show that my time in Denmark has developed me as a player. Even so much that I can help overthrow their team. I have great memories of Parken Stadium, where good local matches have come. It’s great to get back there, and especially with this team. ”

Hradecky was asked if he had any routines before the matches.

“It has been bad during the corona when match sheets are no longer printed. I usually take one and go for a match, ”Hradecky said before getting serious again for a while.

“The most important test for us is that at no point do we get nervous and don’t start to be afraid. We focus on what we do. That is the most important guideline against Denmark. ”

Hradecki is remembered for wearing an owl mask on his head in November 2019 after the match in Liechtenstein and waving his hands like a bird. It was not forgotten on this trip either.

“It was the first thing I packed. A player in a team match has to make small joints with a mask on his head in front of the team. There are those masks on the journey for others as well. ”

Press conference the most serious part was handled by a video analyst from the coaching team Henri Lehto, who spoke about the strengths of the Danish team.

“Denmark is a tough team. Their statistics have been great lately. They threaten to line up our line of defense, causing problems. We need to defend our back well. If they are able to play with short passes, then the emphasis is on defending our midfield and pockets. As the guys said, Denmark also has opportunities that we can hit. ”

“The press is sure to be tough. If we get past it, then again there is room to go a long way and our attackers run through the seams. ”

Denmark-Finland on Saturday at 19.00 Finnish time. TV2 are showing their matches.

