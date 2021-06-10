The positions were close for a long time and the formalisms were completed in the last hours. José Ángel Ziganda will continue another year linked to the discipline of Oviedo. It will be the third campaign in which the Cuckoo takes command, although the first of them only partially. The club announced the agreement and thus lays the first stone of the blue project for the next campaign.

Ziganda arrived at Oviedo in the final part of the 2019/20 campaign, with the team in relegation places. In a final marked by the covid, the Navarrese achieved some remarkable numbers that got the blue team out of trouble. His second attempt, already in 2020/21, had lights and shadows: the team was never among the candidates to fight for promotion but got rid of the problems of the previous year in advance.

The next step will be the election of a sports director to guide the entity from the offices. The club qualifies in the announcement note of the continuity of Ziganda of “maximum priority” to choose the sports director, something that he hopes to formalize in the next few hours.