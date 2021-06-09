Blizzard announces this long-awaited feature, limited to competitive mode only.

In recent years, more and more games have jumped (thankfully!) Onto the bandwagon. cross game, a feature that allows us to play with our friends even if they use another platform. It is strange that Overwatch does not have it yet, but that will change soon as announced by Blizzard through a development update. It will be possible to play between PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch

Aaron Keller, the new director of the game, reels in it the main points of the imminent crossplay function of Overwatch – which only has a “soon” for release date right now — qualifying that it won’t come hand in hand with the also very popular cross-progression in the first place, as much as that motivates the development team going forward.

Broadly speaking, what you should know is that the cross game will be enabled by default on all accounts when you arrive, but can be disabled manually in the options menu. The tails of pairing They will group console gamers together, and the same goes for solo PC gamers. When it comes to mixed groups, however, these will enter the matchmaking queue of the computer version. The only exception is the competitive mode, which will remain restricted to each platform.

PC gamers do not have to take any additional steps to enjoy these possibilities, but if you play on console you will have to create one Battle.net account and link your preferred platform to play. You can find all the information about it in a question and answer page enabled on the official website. Even if you don’t have a special interest in the matter, you’ll be happy to hear that Blizzard will present you with a golden loot box (containing a guaranteed legendary bounty) in late 2021 anyway.

Overwatch 2 is currently in development, with no release date yet. The crossplay issue is one of many issues that was covered in a recent AMA session on Reddit.

