Blizzard has announced that Overwatch players will soon be able to play with each other regardless of their preferred platform. Overwatch implements crossplay in an update that is accompanied by the ability to have a unified friends list on Battle.net, which has been implemented today.

Players will be able to play with any other platform between Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Playstation or PC with total freedom. All you need to do is create a Battle.net account and link it to the console you are playing on.

Competitive mode will be kept separate between consoles and PC, probably to avoid the advantage that computer gamers can have from the use of keyboard and mouse and higher performance.

Unfortunately, the implementation of crossplay is not accompanied by cross progression. That is, we can play with players from other platforms, but our progress in the game will not be shared between the different platforms we play on. Therefore, if one day you want to play on Xbox, and another day on Switch, the progression you make on each platform will be individual and will not be shared with the other.

We hope you enjoy the arrival of Crossplay in Overwatch. To finish, we recommend you take a look Palia, a game developed by former Blizzard veterans and that promises to be a big surprise in the genre of MMOs and life simulators.

