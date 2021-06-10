Blizzard’s hero shooter still has no release date and no new characters announced.

Although Overwatch 2 has no formal release date yet, we’ve had several news about the game in recent weeks – focused on gameplay and PvP – and Blizzard hasn’t missed the opportunity to appear briefly at the event. Summer Game Fest to talk about the graphics of the game. Or, to be more specific, of those of its characters.

As we already knew, OW2 will slightly update the look of all the heroes and villains in the game to suit modern times (remember, the original was released in 2016). In the past we could already see how Reinhardt, Lúcio or Reaper look among others and now it is the turn of two other classic characters: Baptiste and Shadow.

Both came to the game as part of post-launch support: the first is a Haitian support character, and the second is a Mexican damage specialist. According to director Aaron Keller, the latter was particularly difficult to improve. There are not many faces left to show in the template, and of the new characters We only know Sojourn, who we haven’t been able to see in action yet.

As we said, the launch of Overwatch 2 is still in the air. We know it will come to PC and consoles merging servers with the first game. It will bring with it important changes such as the games of five against five players, leaving a tank on the bench. In addition, it will incorporate a ping system and other new features such as cross-play!

