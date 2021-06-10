More than a thousand people were arrested in China in an operation against a network accused of “fraudulent activities” related to cryptocurrencies, in the crosshairs of the communist government, announced the Ministry of Public Security.

China had been a bastion of bitcoin, the most widespread of virtual currencies. But Beijing changed its policy drastically in 2019 and banned cryptocurrency payments, accused of being instruments at the service of “criminal activities.”

The 1,100 people arrested on Wednesday across the country are suspected of being part of a “criminal organization”, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

They are accused of using cryptocurrencies to “launder money” from phone and internet scams.

China’s Ministry of Public Security dismantled a network of miners. Photo: REUTERS.

The arrests took place in Beijing, the neighboring Hebei region, the Shanxi (north) region and Liaoning, a province bordering North Korea.

The authorities did not specify the amounts involved or the cryptocurrencies used.

The government is concerned about the speculative risk that cryptocurrencies represent – anonymous and untraceable – for your financial system, as well as for social stability. However, holding virtual currency is tolerated.

In recent weeks, China tightened restrictions to so-called bitcoin mining, the energy-consuming process of creating cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin becomes official in El Salvador

The decision to take the cryptocurrency bitcoin as official currency by El Salvador enchanted cryptocurrency enthusiasts, for whom it is a historical milestone, even if did not influence the price that this Thursday is going through a drop in its price ($ 37,789.35).

The Parliament of El Salvador this week approved a law that should allow bitcoin to be used in many aspects of daily life, from the real estate transactions up to tax payments.

But, it is the first time that the highly volatile decentralized cryptocurrency is recognized as a currency, while, on the contrary, many regulators in Europe, China or North America are arming themselves to face this market that in recent months it has multiplied by ten.



A Salvadoran operates with bitcoins from his cell phone. El Salvador adopted the decentralized cryptocurrency as its official currency. Photo: AFP.

“The largest and most powerful nations are trying to oppose the inescapable movement towards currencies without borders, global and digital, but this small Central American country embraced the largest of them, “said in a note Nigel Green, director of the financial consultancy deVere.

El Salvador’s decision is not surprising, that like many other Latin American countries uses their own currencies but also the dollar as the official currency, they are interested in an alternative without the political restrictions of the green ticket.

“El Salvador was the first, and it will not be the last,” he said.

Indeed, Paraguayan parliamentarian Carlos Rejala Helman pointed out on the Twitter network that his country would soon make “an announcement” about cryptocurrencies.

Like the Salvadoran president, he edited his profile photo to replace his eyes with laser beams, a sign of appreciation from Bitcoin fans, symbolizing his concentration on the increase in its price.

