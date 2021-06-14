Infections are growing in the Milan gym, where ten cases of Covid had been identified in recent days. “There are 2 new positives connected to the same outbreak”, communicates Ats Città Metropolitana, adding that the total therefore rises to “12 cases, all in isolation”. The Health Protection Agency has made “sequencing request for all positives”. “For one case, already communicated, it is a Delta variant (formerly Indian) – specifies the Ats – while for the other 11 laboratory results are awaited”. “Only one case out of 12 was hospitalized – concludes the note – while the others were followed up at home”.



