Bitter weed for Sinner. Jannik comes out in the first round of the Queen’s 500 tournament against wild card Jack Draper, out of the top 300 in the world and the same age as the South Tyrolean: 7-6 7-6 the final score in almost two hours of play. The Italian showed up at the London tournament, with Wimbledon in sight, as seeded number 3 but struggled to adapt to the new surface, with ineffective strokes and the difficulty in managing low and cut balls: for Sinner he is postponed the appointment with the first victory on the grass in the main draw of an ATP tournament. For Draper, a finalist in the junior tournament at Wimbledon in 2018, this is the first career victory in the major circuit: the British experience on grass has made the difference.

THE MATCH

–

The first set is two-sided. Sinner goes 4-0 with two breaks ahead, has the chance for a 5-0 but loses his service twice: 5-5. Draper in confidence and looser than in the first few minutes, Jannik a bit slow with the search for the ball and foul on leaving the service: the rebound on the grass is waiting to be discovered. At the tie-break Sinner has a set point on his serve, but slips to the baseline and sends the forehand into the corridor: the Englishman is saved and then closes, 8-6. It goes to the tie-break also in the second set: Sinner’s break in the seventh game, Draper’s counter-break in the tenth in a game with many free shots by Jannik. The Italian immediately goes under in the tie-break, fails to mend the tear and indeed continues not to feel the ball well: Draper makes no mistake and also closes the second set with the 7-2 at the tie-break. For Sinner the grass is still to be discovered: the road to Wimbledon is uphill.