Mexican actor Osvaldo Benavides has given a big surprise this week on ABC’s The Good Doctor. The interpreter not only appeared in two of its most recent episodes, but also reported that he will be part of the regular cast of the fifth season.

In medical fiction, Benavides plays doctor Mateo Rendón Osma, a surgeon with extensive experience who has spent several years working in Guatemala for Doctors Without Borders.

His character was featured in the two-part season four finale of The Good Doctor. In the first episode, which aired last Monday, May 31, Mateo met with the San José St. Bonaventure team to help them in their surgical mission in Guatemala. At the meeting we saw how the doctor and Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) became close.

In this delivery, and after sharing a taxi ride from a local bar to the hotel where they were staying, the doctors were kidnapped by a man who asked them for help in the labor of his niece.

After this moment, and after being released, Rendón Osma and Lim spend the night together. Apparently in part two of the end of season 4 of The good doctor, aired last Monday, June 7, their relationship would have a long time to come.

Osvaldo Benavides is one of the three new additions to season 5 of the series. The production recently promoted regular actors to Noah Galvin, who plays Asher Wolke, and Bria Samoné Henderson (Jordan Allen).