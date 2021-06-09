Senator ultra K and former director of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) Oscar Parrilli (Frente de Todos-Neuquén) affirmed this Wednesday that thanks to the judicial complaints of the ruling party “what ‘Pepín’ Rodríguez is doing several of the leaders are going to do it“.

This is how he referred to the request for political refuge in Uruguay made by the former adviser to former President Mauricio Macri after being required by federal judge María Servini to give an investigation in the case in which alleged pressure on businessmen K Cristóbal López and Fabian de Sousa.

“What they cannot prevent in any way is that Justice advances, as is happening with ‘Pepín’ Rodríguez,” Parrilli told a K radio station, after which he predicted that “what ‘Pepín’ Rodríguez is doing will make other leaders who, when they see that the evidence is very strong against them, they are going to profuse“.

And in the same vein, he insisted: “When a judge evaluates all these evidence and calls them to investigate, I think that vthere will be more to escape, in addition to ‘Pepín’ Rodríguez Simón “.

Macri’s former judicial adviser and Parlasur deputy is in Montevideo, where he established an address before the Uruguayan Justice and asked to be asylum-seekers as a political refugee, while yesterday Interpol issued a red alert (request for international arrest) based on the request for arrest and detention. extradition requested by Judge Servini.

Look also

“It is the logic that they have, (Gustavo) Arribas wanted to go to Brazil and couldn’t, (Silvia) Majdalani it is in the same, at any moment they will do it, “said the legislator, referring to several former officials of the Cambiemos government who are being investigated, in some cases already prosecuted, for causes such as illegal espionage or pressure on businessmen, including the owners of the Indalo Group.

In addition, on the evolution of the cause of the call Macrista “Judicial Table”, Parrilli said that “new evidence appears every day” and then recalled that “the last thing we have is the meetings of Patricia Bullrich with judges and prosecutors, and how they tried to hide those meetings”, to later emphasize that “Germán Garavano and Bullrich deleted files “.

In relation to his own judicial situation, the senator replied: “I had ten cases and eight have already fallen, like so many of the things that are falling from all this mafia state that the macrismo built for four years. “

Look also