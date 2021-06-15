Leslie Hook, David Sheppard and Nathalie Thomas

London / 06.15.2021





The director of the world’s largest offshore wind farm developer has warned that governments must speed up seabed leasing if climate goals are to be met.

Mads nipper, who became CEO of Orsted, the Danish state-backed green energy champion, earlier this year, said that there is a clear appetite from an increasing number of companies to develop projects, but that with delays in decision-making on the Licensing runs the risk of rising costs as competition for acreage increases.

“There has to be an exponential increase in the availability of the seabed,” he said. Nipper to Financial times, and cautioned that the seabed bidding portfolio and licensing rounds were particularly tight this year.

Nipper said Orsted, whose share price doubled last year as investor interest in renewable energy skyrocketed, was increasing its commitments to expand offshore wind, with a target of 50 gigawatts of installed renewable projects by 2030 in compared to the previous goal of 30 gigawatts.



It has the ambition to be a “green supermajor” to compete with the big oil companies during the energy transition, and is expanding beyond offshore wind to solar energy, energy storage and onshore wind power.

After hitting an all-time high in January, its share price fell 38 percent to settle at around 840 Danish crowns as investors became increasingly skeptical about the speed of the sector’s uptrend. Stocks also suffered after the disclosure of Orsted in April from a DKK 3 billion bill linked to damaged cables at 10 wind farms, but still posting a one-fifth rise since early 2020.

The company also faces increased competition from big oil companies such as BP Y Royal Dutch Shell, which are diversifying into renewable energy. Own Orsted was known as Danish Oil and Natural Gas before turning to renewables and offshore wind before many of its rivals. It remains 51 per cent owned by the Danish state.

Nipper He pointed to the rising cost of UK seabed auctions and said some companies are “desperate” for offshore licenses as they play catch-up with offshore wind. At the beginning of the year, a consortium led by BP promised to pay the Crown Estate of UK Combined commissions of more than 460 million pounds a year for the rights to build two projects in English and Welsh waters, which analysts and rivals described at the time as “staggering.”

“Those who showed the greatest willingness to break into the industry obviously have the potential to create imbalances that are not good for the industry,” he said. Nipper..

