The Hungarian Fidesz party plans, among other things, to ban “advertising” in which homosexuals are shown as part of normalcy. Violent headwinds come from human rights activists.

Budapest / Munich – The Hungarian ruling party Fidesz plans to restrict the rights and protection of homosexual and transsexual young people. The ruling party was already noticed last year because of a law hostile to LGBT: For example, after a gender reassignment, it is impossible for citizens to have the changed gender entered in official documents. With its new draft law, Viktor Orban’s * party wants to further restrict the rights of the LGBT community. The abbreviation LGBT stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.

Hungary: Viktor Orban wants to restrict homosexual rights

The Fidesz Party, with its chairman Viktor Orban, plans to ban education programs in schools that raise awareness of how to treat LGBT people with respect. Books, films and other content that does not convey a heterosexual image should also be inaccessible to children and young people in the future. This emerges from a draft law that has been submitted to the Hungarian parliament. The provisions are part of a draft that also provides for stricter penal provisions for sexual violence against children and young people.

Among other things, the draft law is intended to protect the “right of children to their gender identity received at birth”. In addition, references to the possibility of gender reassignment, for example in books and films, are to be banned. According to the draft law, homosexuality or transsexuality should also disappear from advertising.

Hungary: Human rights activists indignant – “Russian-style censorship”

Hungarian human rights defenders are appalled by the bill. In a joint statement, non-governmental organizations such as Amnesty International complain that it is “censorship based on the Russian model”. According to the NGOs, the draft law endangers the mental health of LGBT young people and prevents them from getting preventive and supportive information in good time. They fear that LGBT people will be stigmatized, which could lead to further discrimination. Amnesty International accuses the Hungarian government of trying to “fuse” pedophilia and LGBT people with the draft law. The NGO appeals to the EU * to put pressure on the Hungarian government to withdraw the draft law. (dpa / jjf)