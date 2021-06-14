It is known how the period of health emergency linked to the coronavirus has also created inconvenience with regard to the celebration of some events. There have been many couples who have to continually postpone the Orange flowers due to Covid. Among them, the Cagliari footballer Giovanni Simeone and his partner Giulia Coppini have also postponed the marriage due to coronavirus six times. Finally, however, the couple’s dream of becoming husband and wife has come true and the two are married in Ibiza.

Giovanni Simeone and Giulia Coppini have officially become husband and wife. After a year and a half of postponements due to the coronavirus-related health emergency, the couple managed to celebrate the orange blossom, pronouncing the fateful yes in Ibiza.

After the happy event, Giovanni Simeone and Giulia Coppini left for Maldives for their honeymoon. These were the words of the couple about the effort of organizing the marriage during this health emergency period:

A yes arrived after a year and a half, after having postponed it six times and we were organizing it again, but then Giovanni’s grandparents, who live in Argentina, were in Europe and, then, we decided to immediately do the civil marriage . It was a magical thing, we organized it ourselves, I tried to convey what I felt. We will have the real party next year.

Orange blossoms for Giovanni Simeone and Giulia Coppini, the marriage proposal

The special day of the Cagliari player Giovanni Simeone and his wife Giulia was immortalized in the pages of the weekly ‘Chi’. To the newspaper the wife of the well-known Cagliari footballer Giovanni Simeone, wanted to remember the marriage proposals received from her husband: