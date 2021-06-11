The Federal Oral Court 2 (TOF 2) returned this friday to the Buenos Aires federal chamber the cause for the alleged irregular award of the concession of Puerto Pañuelo, Bariloche, to the London Supply company – linked to Kirchnerism – by the National Parks Administration during the presidencies of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner.

The members of TOF 2, Jorge Gorini, Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu and Enrique Méndez Signori decided that a series of pending complaints are resolved first in the instruction before he returns, eventually, to oral proceedings.

The request had been made by Chamber I of the Buenos Aires federal chamber after Judge Sebastián Casanello, After obtaining confirmation of the prosecutions of a series of officials from National Parks and the company, he will take the case to oral proceedings.

The case began with the complaint made by the former president of the firm Puerto Blest SA, Miguel A. Ricchiardi, before the Buenos Aires federal chamber for the concession of this strategic port of embarkation in the Nahuel Huapi National Park.

London Supply has ties to Kirchnerism. In April 2009, President Cristina Kirchner herself inaugurated the expansion of the Islas Malvinas International Airport in the city of Ushuaia.

On the other hand, London Supply helped Alejandro Vandenbroele to lift Ciccone’s bankruptcy that weighed on the printing press that would soon come to control. Former Vice President Amado Boudou is condemned for the illegal appropriation of that company.

In a note it is specified that “we proceeded to make the transfer that they instructed us for the sum of $ 1,800,000 to the judicial account belonging to files “CICCONE CALCOGRÁFICA SA S / BANKRUPTCY”. Payment was made through HSBC Bank Argentina.

London Supply is also the concessionaire of the Santa Cruz airport in El Calafate, the city that the President considers “her place in the world.”

That company also has an indirect business relationship with the vice president, Amado Boudou.

The newspaper La Nación revealed that the department of Puerto Madero in which the vice is owned by Searen SA, a company that is a partner in two London Supply companies. The president of Searen is Jorge Razzeto, vice president of the Quilmes club: its head was former chief of staff Aníbal Fernández.

The head of London Supply is Eduardo Néstor Taratuty, nicknamed “Teddy”. He is a man with fluid political connections.

In 2009, under the presidency of Cristina Kirchner, the company also won the concession of the Trelew airport, in Chubut, for a period of 25 years.

Then the federal prosecutor 5 accused the defendants for supposedly directing the tender and then not complying the contract for Puerto Pañuelo.

“First in the APN they directed the bidding process and then they failed to properly control and apply the corresponding procedures penalties for non-compliance with the services promised by the London Supply company (…) for the clear benefit of the concessionaire, ”said the prosecution.

Along these lines, he affirmed that “the maneuvers carried out by the officials and employees of the National Parks Administration consisted of favoring, throughout the different stages of the concession process, to the UTE London Supply SA – El Rosario SA, to the detriment of the interests of the Public Administration ”.

Specifically, “through the modification of the clauses of the Bidding Terms and Conditions, in order to benefit the position of the company, both to become the winner of the tender, as well as through the flexibility of contractual clauses that subsequently generated a situation of laxity on the part of the officials of the APN, in the face of its breaches in the stage of the execution of the tender ”.

In particular, the defendants Héctor Mario Espina (held the position of President of APN from time prior to the call for bids until August 29, 2009), María Cristina Armatta (held the position of Vocal from time prior to the call to tender until March 21, 2012), Patricia Alejandra Gandini (continuously held the positions of Vocal, Vice-president and President, from time prior to the call for tenders until March 31, 2013) and Raúl Alberto Chiesa (He continuously held the positions of Vocal and Vice-president, from the time before the call for bids until January 15, 2014), they were attributed with having intervened in “the adoption of Resolution APN no. 139 dated June 7 “.

A first report by the architect Francisco N. Galeazzi, a member of the North Patagonia Regional Coordination, dependent on the Directorate of Works and Public Investment of the APN, gave in 2016 that “the status of the works carried out up to there and / or in process , and an item-by-item comparison is made with the objectives set forth in the specifications. The result is overwhelming: only 43% of the stipulated works had been executed, despite the fact that more than nine years have elapsed since the awarding act (and more than seven years since the concessionaire firm began the work and began to receive the income from the exploitation of the property) ”.

For these tests, Judge Casanello in April of last year processed and seized several of the defendants. Thus imposed “the sum of $ 160,000,000 (one hundred and sixty million Argentine pesos) on the assets of the legal entity London Supply SA in order to ensure any financial liabilities ”. The same amount applied to members of the firm (Eduardo Taratuty, Bonnet, Iriarte and Heredia Lafuente) as well as to the assets of the public officials involved (Espina, Armatta, Gandini, Chiesa, Bernard,), attentive to the fact that their behaviors converged on the objective and in the result of benefiting that to the detriment of the national State; that is, there is co-responsibility ”.