Members of Juntos por el Cambio asked for the interpellation of the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, to report “the reasons, consequences and actions” for the “delay” and the “low proportion” of immunized with the second dose of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V against the coronavirus.

Through a draft resolution, the opposition deputies requested that the official present a report to the lower house where she also explains the “provisioning problems”, the “rejection” of the Pfizer vaccines and the “request to COVAX for many doses less than those that were possible to request”.

The request was presented by the radical deputy Louis petri, and was accompanied by Alfredo Cornejo, Waldo Wolff, Álvaro de Lamadrid, Carla Piccolomini, Omar de Marchi and Hector Stefani, all from Together for Change.

In the presentation, the legislators request that the minister detail “the reasons, consequences and actions to be taken”, regarding the delays and the “low proportion” of second doses that were applied in the country.

“Many people who have applied the first dose of Sputnik V, they do not know when the second can be applied, in some cases, the 90 days established by the Government to complete the vaccination schedule have expired or are close to expiring ”, they warned in the request.

In the fundamentals, the deputies blame the Executive for “the serious supply problems” of the vaccines.

“The action of the national government has come to add scandalous irregularities, such as the inexcusable case of corruption of the VIP vaccination center, the rejection of Pfizer vaccines and the request to COVAX for many doses less than those that were possible to request, among others “, indicated the author of the initiative.

The project highlighted that “the delay has resulted in a proportion very low of the percentage of the population with complete immunization (7.4%, in position 92 worldwide) compared to the percentage of the total population with at least one dose (28.74%, in position 73 worldwide) ”.

“In other words, only one in four people who have started a vaccination scheme (1 dose) have completed it with the second, “he said.

For the legislators, “it corresponds, then, in the first place, that the Minister account for the reasons for the decisions taken and their reflection in the unprecedented disproportion between vaccination schemes started and schemes completed.”

In statements to TN, the radical Luis Petri affirmed that “the story that they try to construct (from the Government) is that it is the media and the opposition that they have sowed fear so that people do not go to get vaccinated but the reality is that vaccines are lacking and second doses are lacking. “

“45 percent of the doses that have arrived are from Sputnik. Of the 9 million Russian vaccines that arrived, only 6 percent are second doses and arrived before March,” said the legislator for Mendoza.

Faced with this reality, the deputy evaluated how “essential” That the minister go to the National Congress because in addition to informing about why the second doses do not arrive, she should explain if there is a breach of the laboratories or it is a government decision to bet on the first dose.

