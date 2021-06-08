Oppo’s smartphone exploded and damaged an Indian user. This is reported on Youtube-channel Technical Dost.

According to a video by a local blogger, the Oppo A53 caught fire and exploded while it was in the pants pocket of its owner. The device burned the user’s clothes and inflicted serious burns on him, as a result of which the owner of the phone was forced to seek medical help.

The blogger showed the remains of the damaged device. The device lost a fragment of the back panel – apparently, the explosion and fire occurred due to problems with the phone’s battery. The A53 has a 5000mAh battery.

According to the victim, he did not use the device very actively – he used it to make calls and browse the web. The user also stated that he only charged the device with the original Oppo adapter and cable. The company has not yet responded to the incident and has not acknowledged the incident.

In April, Chinese journalists talked about the incident with the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime smartphone, which exploded and caught fire while in the user’s backpack. The Korean company said that if the victim makes a complaint, Samsung experts will investigate.