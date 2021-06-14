Two new earphone models were presented today, OPPO Enco Free2 and OPPO Enco Buds, models that are added to the catalog of the company that is growing more and more and that now offers solutions for all budgets.

Isabella Lazzini, Chief Marketing Officer OPPO Italy commented: “We are proud to be able to further enrich our ecosystem with audio products designed to best respond to the different lifestyles of our users. In fact, OPPO Enco Free2 and OPPO Enco Buds reflect the constant research and innovation work that has always distinguished us, with the ultimate goal of offering devices in step with the times, able to meet the new needs of consumers, increasingly dynamic. and connected. As a leader in the smartphone industry, we know how critical it is today to have access to an immersive, responsive and reliable audio experience, even on the go.“.

OPPO Enco Free2 and Enco Buds: Features and prices

The OPPO Enco Free2 earphones offer rich audio and a personalized listening experience, they are able to smartly optimize the noise suppression curve based on the structure of the users ear canal, thus offering the best personalized listening experience. It is possible to customize the sound equalizer through the HeyMelody app, which will be compatible with these new earphones starting from 20 July 2021, we also find a advanced ANC chip which manages to guarantee a noise cancellation depth up to 42 dB.

Those looking for a cheaper, but equally efficient solution, can instead turn their attention to the OPPO Enco Buds, a model that offers the best in terms of durability and functionality. These earphones guarantee up to 24 hours of battery life in combination with the charging case and you can get an hour of playback with just 15 minutes of charging. As well as the OPPO Enco Free2, these headphones also take advantage of technology Bluetooth 5.2, with a range of up to 10 meters and binaural transmission and low latency.

As for availability and price, OPPO Enco Buds and OPPO Enco Free2 will be available shortly on Amazon and later in the best consumer electronics stores. The price for Enco Buds will be € 59.90 in the White color, for the Enco Free2 the White and Black colors will be available at the price of € 129.90.