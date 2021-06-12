NAfter the weeks of the large-scale police operation over the protests against the further construction of the A49 in Central Hesse, the state of Hesse wants to recoup at least part of the costs. So far, a total of 15 notices have been sent to relevant cost debtors, and a further 123 cost notices are in the hearing process, according to a response from the Hessian Ministry of the Interior to a small request from the FDP parliamentary group. If the persons concerned do not submit an objection or complaint within one month, the notices would become legally binding.

The police headquarters in Central Hesse are processing a further 71 cases that would be sent to the Hessian police headquarters for technology after the investigations had been completed for the preparation of cost notices. Other issues would also be checked to see whether they would result in cost assessments.

Rescue of forest occupiers

According to a ministry spokesman, the rulings are primarily about operations in which technical equipment was used to rescue forest occupiers from trees or barricades, such as so-called lifting platforms. These had to be rented specifically for the missions.

The ministry also pointed out, however, that “for various reasons, the personal details of the respective persons were not recorded in every case” or could not have been clarified. Most of the opponents affected by police measures tried to disguise their identity “by gluing the fingertips with superglue or tar, scratching them with razor blades, painting their own faces and similar actions,” it said. Very few of the people had personal documents with them. “Since in these cases it was often not possible to establish an identity due to legal limits, in many cases no cost assessment could be initiated in the form of a cost assessment,” said the ministry.

78,000 working days

According to the information, during the so-called “main phase II” of the operation, i.e. during the clearing and clearing in the Dannenröder forest near Homberg / Ohm (Vogelsbergkreis), an average of 2421 police officers were on duty per day, including Hessian officials, federal police officers and officials from other federal states . During the evictions from October 1 to December 8, Hessian police officers alone performed almost 78,000 operational days, the officers from other federal states and the federal police combined more than 40,300 operational days, most of which were the police from North Rhine-Westphalia (19,321) followed by Officials from Baden-Württemberg (5273) and Bavaria (3225).

Of the extrapolated personnel costs during this period of 19 million euros for the police from other countries and the federal police, the North Rhine-Westphalian police alone are expected to account for 5.2 million euros, according to the answer from the Ministry of the Interior. The Ministry had put material costs, for example for the officials’ accommodation, for renting space for logistics, for food and other services, at twelve million euros for the same period.