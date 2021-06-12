The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, in the presence of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, inaugurated the Customer Happiness Center building at the Police General Headquarters building, as part of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy for continuous development and improvement of police services, and to enhance customer happiness. The quality of life of individuals and segments of society.

The center aims to provide a single window to manage and provide all the services provided by the leadership under one roof, as the center works to provide services according to the standards of the international star system, to keep pace and enhance the competitive position of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and provide an attractive environment for investment and tourism.

The center provides advanced services through a qualified team holding a diploma in customer happiness and skills in the art of dealing with the public, and through the unified 901 call center and the electronic platform that includes all priority police services in addition to providing a front-end for leaders (the leader’s platform at your service), which is a A platform that aims for direct communication between the Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and all individuals and segments of society, equipped with all means of communication and direct and visual communication from a distance to enable all members of the public to communicate and sit with the Commander-in-Chief of the Police to meet their requirements and needs and hear them directly.

The center provides a diverse package that includes 22 services from different public administrations, as well as the Commander-in-Chief platform at your service, which will contribute to saving time and effort on the auditors and push towards reaching zero references at the headquarters of the Police General Command in the future.



