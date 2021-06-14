E.For the first time in more than eight months, the health authorities in Germany have reported fewer than 1000 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. The RKI registered 549 new cases, according to figures from this Monday morning. Most recently, the number of new infections per day was in three-digit numbers on September 21, at 922. A week ago the value was 1117 infections.

The RKI gave the current seven-day incidence nationwide as 16.6 (previous day: 17.3, previous week: 24.3). According to the information, ten new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 22 dead.

The RKI has counted 3,715,518 detected infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,580,600. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 89,844.

Spahn for the gradual end of the mask requirement

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) considers a gradual end of the mask requirement to be conceivable in view of the sharply declining number of infections – but advises in case of doubt to continue wearing mouth and nose protection. “In the case of falling incidences, we should proceed in stages: In a first step, the requirement to wear a mask outside can generally be dispensed with,” Spahn told the newspapers of the Funke media group.



Jens Spahn takes off his mask.

In regions with a very low incidence and a high vaccination rate, the obligation could gradually be dropped indoors as well. “As a recommendation, there is always a simple rule: if in doubt, wear a mask, especially when traveling and when meeting indoors. There is only more security if everyone present is either vaccinated or regularly tested. “

The extensive lifting of the mask requirement in Denmark from this Monday on had also fueled the debate in Germany. The FDP and AfD called for a complete repeal. The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt consider this only possible outside, but not inside.

In Denmark you only have to wear a mask as corona protection in public transport if you are not sitting there. The mask is supposed to disappear completely by September 1st. The country had already initiated its step-by-step path out of the corona measures in spring. Since then, numerous restrictions in the country have been reduced, so that now basically everything is open again except for the discos, which are now expected to open at the beginning of September.

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) called on the federal states to clarify whether and where a mask requirement was still proportionate. Especially for students who have to wear masks for hours in class, this is a burden, she said the picture on Sunday.

Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) even called for a complete end to the mask requirement. “If the incidence is clearly below 35, the state may not restrict any basic rights for all citizens across the board. The general mask requirement would therefore have to be lifted with a strict interpretation of the Infection Protection Act, especially outside, “says Kubicki the paper.

Meanwhile, people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can pick up a digital vaccination certificate in pharmacies starting this Monday. However, the pharmacists’ associations pointed out that the number of participating pharmacies was still limited in the first few days for technical and organizational reasons and asked for patience. The website mein-apothekenmanager.de should show from Monday which pharmacy on site offers the digital vaccination certificate.

The digital proof is a voluntary addition to the still valid yellow paper vaccination booklet. With this, Germany is implementing a project of the European Union. For this purpose, uniform details of a certificate were agreed with which one can prove vaccinations, tests and survived Covid-19 diseases. The app should be able to be used as evidence in case of relaxed corona restrictions and facilitate travel in Europe during the summer vacation time.

The proof is stored in a so-called QR code made up of black and white squares, which in future will usually be given to the vaccination center or doctor with the second vaccination. The code can then be scanned in with certain mobile phone apps and presented. In addition to the CovPass app and the federal corona warning app, proof will also be possible via the Luca app from Wednesday.