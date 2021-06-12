Flash mobs of the “Youth of the All-Russian Popular Front” took place in all regions of Russia. Hundreds of young patriots took part in the actions. This was reported on June 12.

Thus, in Voronezh, the participants “wrote” the word “Russia” with cars with tricolors, in the Krasnoyarsk Territory they drew a huge map of the country in chalk, and in St. Petersburg they held a bike ride.

“The Day of Russia is a holiday that unites us. Together we grow stronger. And the stronger the people, the stronger our country. “Youth of the ONF” always celebrates this holiday brightly, cheerfully and, most importantly, on a large scale, ”said Igor Kastyukevich, deputy head of the executive committee of the ONF.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that activists of the all-Russian movement “People’s Front” (ONF) in honor of the Day of Russia on June 12 raised the country’s flag into the stratosphere at a height of 26.6 km.

Day of Russia is a public holiday. Until 2002, it was called the Day of Adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the RSFSR; it was signed in 1990. Since 1992, the holiday has been celebrated on June 12.

Earlier on Saturday, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Russian leader Vladimir Putin and all citizens of the country on the Day of Russia. Also, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on behalf of the American administration, congratulated the Russians on the Day of Russia. Other leaders also sent their congratulations.