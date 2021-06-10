One punch man It is one of the most beloved series in recent years for its interesting history and characters. The premise of an unrivaled superhero attracted the attention of a large public. However, also supporting characters like Fubuki they stole the hearts of their fans.

Fubuki from One punch man She is one of the two telepathic twins, one of the most powerful heroines in this universe. And, whether due to her personality or her great powers, artists have wanted to show their passion for her by creating fanarts. This is the case of NeoArtCorE what made a more realistic version of it.

One Punch Man’s Fubuki like never seen before

NeoArtCorE He makes series, manga and anime fanarts in his own style. Several people are amazed at the realistic detail he gave to the heroine, in her face, hair, clothes and expressions.

In the current manga of One punch man, perhaps Fubuki It is not as prominent as before, but the mark it left on its fans is something that we can continue to observe in these types of fanarts. Meanwhile, fans will continue to wait for the announcement of a third season that adapts one of the best arcs of the entire saga.

