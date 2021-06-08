One piece It is one of the most appreciated anime sagas today. The current arc takes place during the war of Wano, after a series of flashbacks that told us the life of Oden Kozuki until his death. In recent episodes, there had been a suspicion of a traitor among his former comrades, the Nine of Akazaya.

On One piece, so much Oden Kozuki Like the Nine of Akazaya they had sought to open the borders of Wano to the world. However, there was one among them who had been a spy from Orochi and of Kaido, who had ruined his chances of achieving a decisive victory. In episode 977, we discovered that the traitor was Kanjuro kurozumi.

Who is Kanjuro Kurozumi from One Piece?

On One piece, Kanjuro had been part of the allies of Oden Kozuki and had joined the Nine of Akazaya for his longings, despite showing little fighting skill. But actually he was part of the family Kurozumi, one of the family clans against Oden. That is why he was willing to give all his information to his family member, Orochi Kurozumi.

He had faked his poor dexterity, but Kanjuro possesses a special ability thanks to the Devil Fruits. It is revealed to us in this new episode of One piece that he had never set sail to sea, he had actually created a copy of himself with his powers. This revelation breaks the hearts of his former comrades and sets the stage for the next big fight.

