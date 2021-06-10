One piece It has a lot of published chapters where we met places, adventures and even characters who helped Luffy and his crew to continue.

During their trip they had to leave many people behind, but everything seems to indicate that an old acquaintance will soon be back.

The names of the next chapters of One piece, and one of them makes a direct reference to the return of a dear and lost friend of Luffy.

The bow of Wano It brought us many surprises as its chapters progressed, and very soon we will see one more that will surely excite more than one.

According to the account of Twitter, YonkouProd, the name of episode 981 indicates the return of an old friend who was left behind in one of the previous arcs.

If you remember, during the arc of the Whole Cake Island devastating events occurred, the most important being when Jinbei decided to continue fighting with his old crew while Luffy escaped.

Well, episode 981 of One piece seems to mark his return, or at least that is what the title dubbed as ‘A new partner! The knight of the ocean, Jinbei ‘.

If you have followed the story in a specific way, you will remember that this character intended to join the crew of Luffy; However, he preferred to stay with his old crew to fight Big mom.

It was a long time without being shown what had happened to him, but all the mysteries will be clarified during the Wano saga.

The arrival of Big Mom and Jinbei to this country will surely bring new epic battles for One Piece fans, who apparently will finally see how they recruit a new nakama.

We will see if the prediction is correct.

