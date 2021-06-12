Sharjah (Union)

The closed training camp organized by the Sharjah Chess Club, in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council, has been launched to prepare the great international master Salem Abdul Rahman, player of the national team and the club. The camp will last for two weeks, in preparation for participation in the upcoming international forums and tournaments, the most important of which is participation in the World Chess Championship, which will be launched in Next July in the Russian city of Sochi, where the “golden boy” will participate, after entering the list of the best 31 players in the world in the classification of the International Rapid Chess Federation for the month of June 2021.

This camp comes according to a well-studied plan of action for the golden boy, after the Sharjah Sports Council approved an amount of one million dirhams to prepare Salem during the next two years, as the club has developed a preparation plan in cooperation with Salem and his main coach. Salem is training during his private camp with the great international master and world coach Alexei Dreyev from Russia, who was supervised by him in 2015 during Salem’s participation in the Asian International Chess Championship and his first place in it.

The club’s coach, the great international professor of Latvian Fiorel Lorda Jesko, also joined the camp to help Salem and participate in the preparation program. Salem camp started on the first of June and continues until the tenth of July at a rate of 7 hours per day.

Sheikh Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Mualla, President of the Sharjah Chess Club, extended his deepest thanks, appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his constant and unlimited support for the club and its players, which resulted in the achievement of results and achievements that satisfy the ambitions.

The club president also extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for their follow-up to the club and the players.

Sheikh Saud Al Mualla valued the support of the Sharjah Sports Council and its president, Issa Hilal Al-Hazzami, for his follow-up and interest in the development of players and their superiority, which led to the achievement of achievements.

Jamal Issa Al Midfa, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Chess Club, praised the special support and tireless follow-up that the Golden Boy enjoys from the Sharjah Sports Council.