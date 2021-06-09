The Valencian town of Algemesí has ​​woken up with tragic news. A man has died and three other people have been injured in a house fire.

As reported by the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU), the fire started around 6:25 a.m. on a floor of the José Sales Block building in the El Raval neighborhood. Three SAMU units, two SVB units, a conventional TNA ambulance and a Primary Care doctor have traveled to the site.

The 41-year-old deceased has died after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest. The injured are a couple and their 15-year-old daughter. The other son, 12 years old, would have jumped out of the window to save himself from the fire and remains wounded and under observation. In addition, the medical services have assisted an 8-year-old boy for fractures and smoke inhalation and he was transferred in a BLS unit with the Primary Care doctor to the La Ribera de Alzira University Hospital.

On the other hand, two women were in cardiorespiratory arrest after having inhaled smoke and the medical teams have performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers and other stabilization techniques. The wounds of 30 and 50 years have responded and the medical services have managed to recover their vital signs. Later they have been transferred due to recovered cardiac arrest also to the La Ribera de Alzira University Hospital, in an advanced life support unit and in the other basic life support ambulance with SAMU medical equipment.

Likewise, a SAMU medical team has assisted one of the firefighters who put down the fire due to a hand contusion. It has not been necessary to transfer him to any health center, they have reported from the CICU.

The fire, whose causes are unknown, started on the second floor of the building, which was filled with a lot of combustible material and accumulated garbage. There was no one in the house where the fire occurred, all those affected are from the next floor, where the smoke has affected a family who was sleeping. Three of the people were trapped in a room unconscious.

The fire has been extinguished and the scientific police have accessed the farm to clarify the causes. From the Town Hall of the town they point out that it could be due to a short circuit, which has been fueled by all the thermal material and appliances that were inside the apartment. The affected family had shown their discomfort over the problems caused by their neighbor and Social Services were trying to mediate so that they would stop accumulating belongings. The event has generated a lot of unrest in the neighborhood, since the neighbors believe that it could have been avoided if they had acted in time.