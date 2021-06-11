Gastronomy breathes as of this weekend: bars and restaurants will be able to open until 11pm. From Monday, in addition, the shopping malls will return. Y face-to-face classes will be added for the entire high school, although with a bimodal system. These are announcements that the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, did this Friday about how the restrictions continue in the City in the framework of the pandemic.

The measures represent a relief with respect to the previous situation. The limitation for circulation, which until this Friday is from 20 to 6, from this Saturday it will be from 24 to 6. Therefore, in line with the Province of Buenos Aires, activities will be restricted from 11pm.

This change will allow Buenos Aires bars and restaurants to extend their opening hours and recover their night shift.

A week ago the gastronomes put tables and chairs in Plaza Serrano to protest the restrictions. Photo Fernando of the Order

Rodríguez Larreta assured that these flexibilities are possible because the downward trend in infections that had been noticeable for two weeks was consolidated: “The average number of cases fell from 2,600 to 1,600. That gives an R, or contagion rate, of 0.90, “said the head of government.

But in the Buenos Aires government they look at another number with concern: the intensive care bed occupancy in the public system it is 71%, as emphasized by Rodríguez Larreta.

The other positive factor that Rodríguez Larreta mentioned is the progress of the vaccination plan. As he pointed out, the City received more than 1,400,000 vaccinations and 97% have already been applied. “36% of the Buenos Aires population received at least one dose,” he explained.

Next, what are the new measures that will govern in the City of Buenos Aires.

Circulation and gastronomy

The general circulation will be restricted between 24 and 6 in the morning.

As of this Saturday, the bars and restaurants will be able to open until 23, although they will only be able to attend in outdoor spaces. Still, this will allow them to receive customers again during dinner hours.



The bars and restaurants will be able to receive clients until 11pm. Photo Fernando de la Orden

Shops

The essential and non-essential trades also may open until 23, respecting the current protocols.

As of Monday, in addition, they will be able to reopen the shopping malls, although with capacity. The maximum capacity will be one person every 15 square meters.

Cinemas and theaters

From Friday June 18 they will be able to reopen cinemas and theaters. The capacity will be 30%.

This measure was agreed between those sectors and the Buenos Aires government.



From June 18, cinemas and theaters reopen. Photo Enrique García Medina

sports

Will be allowed outdoor sports activities, with and without contact, for up to 10 people. Until now, contact sports were not allowed.

The clubs and gyms They will be able to carry out their activities, but only abroad. The use of the salons is not yet authorized, which is something that the sector has been demanding.



Clubs and gyms will be able to carry out outdoor activities. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Social gatherings

Is it so social gatherings allowed in open spaces with a maximum of 10 people. And the playgrounds of the squares will reopen.

Encounters in enclosed spaces are still restricted. The Buenos Aires government recommends avoiding them and appeals to individual responsibility to comply with the prohibition. Is that most of the infections occur indoors.

Professional activities

The professional activities they will continue to work remotely. The idea is to continue with the telecommuting.

Religious activity

Until now, only religious celebrations in the open air and with the participation of up to 10 people are allowed.

Based on these new measures, from June 18 these celebrations can be held inside the temples, but with a maximum capacity of 30%.

What will happen to the classes

From Monday, the classes will be developed as follows:

– Kindergartens and initial, primary and special education will continue with presence.



The gardens and elementary schools will continue with face-to-face classes. The secondary school will be bimodal. Photo Luciano Thieberger

– Everyone high school students are going to have bimodality, that is to say, a combination of face-to-face and virtual classes. The first and second year students already had this modality. The difference is that from Monday it will be extended to the rest of the years at secondary level.

– Adult schools, tertiary schools and Vocational Training Centers They will continue with virtual classes, but they will be able to resume face-to-face practices.

Winter break is kept on its original date, July 19-30.

