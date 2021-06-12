The winners of the raffle ONCE weekend Today Saturday June 12, 2021 are those who have the main number 24174. From THE TRUTH you can check the results of this draw and many more.

With these five figures of the ONCE Sueldazo award, the lucky ones will have 20,000 euros in their pocket. In addition, if you have guessed series 039, you will receive a bonus of 300,000 euros that is added to a payment of 5,000 euros for 20 years. A guaranteed monthly salary that many people seek to have a more comfortable life without any financial problem.

PREVIOUS DRAWS OF THE ONCE

On the other hand, endings are also awarded here. With the last four figures you can win 200 euros, with the last three 30 euros and with the final two 4 euros.

While with the refund you earn 2 euros. In this draw, four additional prizes are also distributed, which have fallen into the following numbers: 40108, series 020; 42558, series 002; 59673, series 021; 89043, series 018. With the success of the five figures from the second to the fifth extraction you get 400 euros. In the event that you hit the number and the series from the second to the fifth extraction, the prize amounts to a payment of 2,000 euros per month for 10 years.

Payment of the prize



The ONCE, which is an institution with more than 75 years behind it, distributes the Sueldazo every weekend. If the prize of 600 euros is not exceeded, the ONCE can do cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. Coupons expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period has passed.

This changes if the purchase was made by the via online at Games ONCE. Once the raffle is finished, an email will be sent to you to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be borne in mind that prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

MORE NEWS ABOUT OTHER SWEEPSTAKES

Note: THE TRUTH is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s salary result offered by ONCE is the only one that is valid.