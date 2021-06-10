Microsoft’s Liz Hamren has dropped that they will continue to create consoles even if cloud gaming continues to grow.

The debate about where the future of videogames is heading has been in place for some time, especially after the proliferation of the digital market in recent years; and especially as a result of the pandemic. That has made the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles have a version without disc player; only for digital games. And although we are premiering generation, it is inevitable to think about how the next one will be, if there will be physical consoles or everything will focus on streaming services.

That is what he has talked about Liz Hamren, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, as they echo from the half italian Multiplayer. The directive indicates that since the signing of Redmond they are “accelerating the production of main consoles compared to the past“, also indicating that this increase is linked to hardware and platforms that will see the light of day in the coming years.

Only time will tell what will happen in the future of video gamesIt is information that comes shortly after Xbox have given more details about the integration of Game Pass in televisions using xCloud’s cloud gaming technology. An idea that collides head-on with the production of new consoles; But Hamren’s statements show that consoles are also part of a fundamental market for Microsoft’s video game division.

“The cloud is essential for the future of games and is a key element in our roadmap,” said Liz Hamren in the aforementioned medium. “But that does not mean that we are slowing down our production of ‘core’ consoles. In fact, we’re moving even faster. We are already actively working on new hardware and platforms, some of which will not see the light for a few years “, the directive has said verbatim.

Obviously, it is something that “time will tell”, so we will have to wait for now to know what Microsoft’s plans are and in the meantime, enjoy Xbox Series X | S and its games along the way, which we will see more of in the conference they have this Sunday at E3.

