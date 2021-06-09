Abu Dhabi’s police

Passengers of the truck road in Abu Dhabi suffer from the remains of damaged tires scattered along the road, resulting from the explosion of worn out tires for trucks while driving on the roads, which leads to confusion for drivers, and sometimes damages occur under vehicles, and this may cause traffic accidents, so I appeal to officials Abu Dhabi Police intensified traffic awareness campaigns for truck drivers and owners to conduct regular tire maintenance in order to maintain traffic safety and reduce accidents caused by tire explosions. (Maged’s father)

Madame Municipality

Residents of Al Madame area in Sharjah are asking officials in Al Madam Municipality to look into the matter of loose camels wandering between dwellings, tampering with waste collection containers, and eating the crops in front of the facades of houses. In this regard, this problem is repeated from time to time. Follow Favorite

state banks

Customers of banks in the country have repeated their demand to allocate workers to perform cleaning operations for ATMs after repeated use by customers, and to empty the trash from the trash can located near the ATM, especially since many customers use plastic gloves and throw them near these machines after completing the transaction, which It may cause the spread of viruses between individuals, as well as the wastebaskets being filled with gloves and papers, and no one is responsible for emptying them. (Abu Hamza)



