The Nínawa Daher Foundation commemorated the journalist’s day by reaffirming ethical values ​​and professional commitment to information.

The entity, which stands as the legacy of the journalist and lawyer Nínawa Daher, who died in an accident in 2011, stressed the importance of exercising “socially committed journalism.”

“Being a journalist implies a great responsibility if we consider the massive scope of our words. We are all responsible for what we transmit. We can be scary or safe. We can bring war or give peace. Will we choose the way of telling it so as not to generate despair and helplessness or will we seek this effect on purpose?

The institution, which seeks to strengthen the ethical value in the profession, awards each year a scholarship together with the University of Salvador for the master’s degree in Investigative Journalism that is carried out in that educational entity.

It does so taking as an example the career of Nínawa, who argued that it was necessary “to study and maintain excellence in professional training, avoiding the subjugation of the economic over their convictions.”



“Nínawa was convinced that there were many people in need of a journalism that provided a space of respect for the truth, without political ideologies or partisanship of any kind,” she adds.

The Foundation highlights the importance of “respect for women, for the right to life, for health, for illness and for equal opportunities”, Christian values ​​that Nínawa defended.



The Nínawa Daher Foundation carries out numerous solidarity tasks related to education, the inclusion and integration of disability and the promotion of sport from childhood.

Currently the most important work that he develops is with blind people, bringing 3D technology closer to Art, Education, Sports and Tourism.

It contributes to museums reproductions of works of artistic and cultural heritage, to schools reproductions of heroes and historical monuments, to clubs and institutions that bring together blind people and athletes reproductions of stars such as Maradona and Messi, among others, so that they are recognized through touch.



On the other hand, it has donated the Haptic Maps of several emblematic tourist sites and has a Laboratory of Communication and High Educational Technology, to carry out research projects in the area of ​​education that, at no cost, makes available to young people who they want to train through scholarships.