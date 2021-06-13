ofFlorian Naumann shut down

The darkest Corona days seem to be over for the time being. Even top politicians are visibly relieved – Bodo Ramelow is allowed to play amateur sports again – and tries his hand at being a rapper.

Erfurt – The prime ministers in Germany didn’t have much to laugh about in the past few months: As heads of state, they had to respond to the sometimes depressing pandemic situation on the frontline political front. And for the sometimes extremely tough negotiations and the occasional sluggish results of the Corona summit, it repeatedly raised fierce criticism.

Thuringia’s Left Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow knew how to distract himself at the summits in his very own way. And even now, after the third wave of corona has subsided, the country manager is visibly delighted to go back to the less serious appointments. According to some social media users, an appearance on an Erfurt soccer team on Friday even became an issue for the “history books”.

Bodo Ramelow: “Salmon on the move” and praise for the “fast trout” – tangible Corona relief

You may not have to go that far. But an amusing document of a rediscovered ease after the severe crisis of winter is an Instagram clip by the team “1. FC Geraforellen ”. It almost seemed as if Ramelow wanted to put himself in a fish-related rhyme frenzy in the hometown of the rapper Clueso.

“1. FC Gera Trout, yeah! Make small fish out of everyone else! ”Ramelow said, encouraging the team. “Please pay attention: the salmon! The salmon, they are on the move day and night! ”Said an exuberant Prime Minister into the camera. And went on: “And the trout, the trout is really fast.” “Wild” was a rather dry comment below the post.

Thuringia: Shortly after Ramelow’s fun performance, the FDP provided new explosives – Kemmerich was re-elected

The reason for the appointment with the team from the informal Erfurt “University League” was initially not known – nor was the answer to the question of whether the Thuringian competition of the “Gera trout” is turning the country’s side down. The politician should also be relieved that the falling corona incidences are now allowing amateur and popular sports again.

Another event in Thuringia could have enraged Ramelow on Saturday: The FDP confirmed its controversial country chief Thomas Kemmerich in office. The 56-year-old was re-elected on Saturday at a liberal party convention in Erfurt with 66.7 percent of the vote against an opposing candidate. Kemmerich was elected short-term prime minister in Thuringia in February 2020. For the first time in Germany, AfD votes were decisive. (fn)