A little over a week ago the movie was released ‘Cruella‘ on Disney + and in some cinemas. Your reception has been so positive that Disney is already developing Cruella 2, something that was to be expected with that post-credit scene that is already leading us towards a second part.

The film that shows us the origin of the iconic villain has earned 48.5 million dollars internationally. In addition, from the beginning it was well received by critics and especially by the public who has kept talking about it on social networks with memes, analysis and even comparisons with other films such as’Joker‘.

What do we know so far about Cruella 2?

According to the entertainment outlet, The Hollywood Reporter, it is planned that both the director, Craig gillespie, like the screenwriter, Tony McNamara for the sequel and of course the actress who gave life to this new iteration of Cruella, Emma Stone.

Although not confirmed by Disney let this be the case. The actress Emma Stone, in an interview with Rotten tomatoes, commented that he would like to work on a sequel inspired by ‘The Godfather Part 2‘, where two timelines are followed.

In the first we would follow the first years of Cruella interpreted by Stone and in the second we would see a more mature character and played again by Glenn Close, who gave it life in the live action adaptation of the ‘101 Dalmatians‘and its sequel.

This idea sounds great, but it will eventually be Disney who makes the decision on where to direct the sequel. Maybe they will listen to Stone or maybe they opt for a kind of remake of the ‘101 Dalmatians’ with Stone in the role of the villain.

She is just in the early stages of development so anything can happen while we wait for the sequel to what seems to be the favorite villain of Disney. We will surely have more news soon about its tentative release date and the new additions to the cast.

