On his birthday, Queen Elizabeth receives a flower bearing her husband’s name

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth received a flower named after her late husband Prince Philip on the occasion of his 100th birthday today, Thursday, while the royal family paid tribute to her dean. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9, just two months before he turned 100 and more than 70 years later. On his marriage to Queen Elizabeth, who is 95 years old.

The palace said the Queen last week received the Duke of Edinburgh’s flower, a new pink breed, in his memory.

Prince Charles, the eldest son of the Duke and Queen, wrote on Twitter that he remembered his father, while younger son Edward said it was a day to celebrate the life of Philip, who he described as a “larger than life person”.

“We would have liked it if he was here with us, but birthdays didn’t necessarily mean him, … he didn’t like all the fuss and burdens,” Edward told the BBC.

Edward expressed his sadness in response to a question about the difficult few months that passed by the royal family after a stormy interview conducted by the famous American program presenter Oprah Winfrey with Prince Harry, the grandson of the Queen and his wife Megan.

He wished Harry and Meghan happiness after their second child, daughter Lilibit, last Friday, giving rise to a dispute over whether they had asked the Queen’s permission before using her name in the family.

“This is great news and I certainly hope they are very happy,” he said.

The memorial flower was planted in a pond in the East Garden of the Queen’s Windsor Palace in west London, where she has spent most of her time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A percentage of the sales of each flower from this commemorative strain will go to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Living Legacy Fund, which supports young people’s plans and is founded by Philip and now operates in 130 countries.