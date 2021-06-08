Like Assane Diop, his character in ‘Lupine’, French actor Omar Sy has also grappled with racial dynamics all along and has felt, in some way, discriminated against because of the color of his skin. The 43-year-old performer, the fourth of 8 siblings, was born in a working-class Parisian suburb to East African parents, so achieving his dreams was not an easy path. “In the place where I grew up we were the only black family. It was a very violent, harsh and difficult environment ”, he says at the beginning of the conversation with La República through Zoom.

“When I was a kid, at 5 or 6 years old, it was complicated because they wanted to touch my hair all the time. It wasn’t necessarily bad, not that they wanted to hurt me, but they made you feel different. For a child this changes the way you see the world and also the way you see yourself. For me it is the most effective way to feel discriminated against. If you told me to choose a memory of a black child surrounded by whites, I would choose that one. They just wanted to touch my hair, but there was something else behind that ”, reveals Sy when asked if as a black man he experienced discrimination and prejudice.

In the fiction of ‘Lupine’ (whose second part premieres this Friday on Netflix), Omar Sy plays a cunning thief in white gloves who battles all the time with the French police who are cruel to him, while seeking to vindicate the memory of his father and, at the same time, be a good father to his adolescent son.

In real life, Sy, who started out as a comedian, thinks that the fact that he was always in everyone’s sights probably led him to become an actor. “From that time I tried to see how people saw me and perhaps that is why I am now an actor, because I always had that awareness that I have been seen, that I am seen. Maybe that gesture wasn’t so bad, but it made me look special, ”he adds.

Regarding the construction of his character (inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupine, created by Maurice Leblanc), he assures that he met him thanks to the Japanese. “My relationship with Lupine started when I was younger by a friend who came from Japan talking about him, because the Japanese love him, he is a hero to them. I hadn’t read all the books before the show, but I had a ton of movies and when I had to play Assane, I did read all the books. “

French actress Ludivine Sagnier (Claire), her co-star, says that working with Omar has been very simple, since they have known each other for more than 15 years. “It has been exciting to have time to spend together and to work on that relationship between Claire and Assane, because it is no longer a romance, but complicity is beyond a couple, it is infinite,” says the actress.

“It really is a great series, the first in France that has so much diversity in the cast, it is not perfect but we have opened the door. To begin with, he has this interracial couple (Claire and Assane), and that is something strange and very special, “says SY.

Part 3 is coming

George Kay, creator of ‘Lupine’, announced that part 2 is one more story of father and son. In addition, he confirmed that they are already working on a third. “We are going to continue delving into the characters, exploring their personal stories to get hooked on their origins. It is very important to rebuild this French universe. I think ‘Lupine’ is attractive because we are trying to figure out puzzles and riddles all the time hand in hand with the audience. “

