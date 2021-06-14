The goalkeeper owned by Roma is decisive, Morata and Koke miss two comfortable goals. Two sensational opportunities also for the Nordic

The first 0-0 of this European Championship produces a big surprise: Sweden, specialist in making the big players play badly, blocks Spain in Seville. It was a game essentially dominated by Spain, who wasted a lot even without making the fans jump on their seats. But be careful, the two most sensational scoring are the only two that Sweden had: the post hit by Isak in the first half after Marcos Llorente’s save on the line and the tap-in missed by Berg again on the initiative of very interesting Isak.

IF YOU DON’T SCORE … – Luis Enrique’s team played a very good first half but failed to score. Olsen, goalkeeper still owned by Roma, is the protagonist with three excellent saves (two on Dani Olmo in the first half, one, beautiful, at 90 ‘on Moreno), but is also helped by the short-range mistakes of Koke and Morata, who miss two goals that are far from impossible for players of their level. At a distance, Spain lost some punch and none of the changes proposed by Luis Enrique, who initially excluded Thiago Alcantara to Pedri’s advantage, had a good impact.

HUMILITY’ – Sweden made the match that was in their strings. lacking the quality of Ibra, Kulusevski and Svanberg, she defended herself with two very compact lines, relying on Isak’s counterattack. Quality is what it is, but beating it is always difficult. And we know something about it …

