Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

Officials and citizens considered the election of the UAE to be a member of the non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council, an embodiment of the world’s confidence in the state’s role in consolidating the principles of tolerance and coexistence, as a voice for peace and moderation in the region, and in view of the pioneering efforts of Emirati diplomacy that harnessed all capabilities to implement the visions and aspirations of the wise leadership, and to consolidate its position the state at various levels.

And they valued, through social media, the contributions of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his team of ambassadors and diplomats, as their efforts over the past period led to the country’s success in occupying one of the world’s high positions, and reaching an important position in decision-making. The international community, with the presence of support from most countries of the world, which confirmed their support for the state during its election to membership, which reflects the extent of respect and appreciation enjoyed by the state’s diplomacy among the various countries of the world.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, said: “At this historic moment, I express my sincere appreciation for the effort of the team that my brother Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed led with success and within an integrated vision of the objectives of the Emirati diplomacy in the UN Security Council,” stressing his certainty in the ability of our team. The diplomat is dedicated to achieving the goals we aspire to promote stability and peace.

“We have always been proud of our diplomatic team and its efforts to promote peace and security around the world,” said Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President, stressing that the UAE is a partner committed to multilateral work efforts, which will contribute to shaping a more peaceful, stable and secure world.

His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, stressed that the UAE continues its path of excellence in the field of diplomacy and international cooperation, and thanked His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for this important and inspiring achievement.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, stressed that the exceptional efforts culminated in a historic moment and an important achievement in the UAE’s diplomatic march, thanks to the man of the UAE diplomacy, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, said: “We in the UAE believe in the importance of innovation to build prosperous and stable societies, and as an elected member of the Security Council, we will rely on innovative methods to promote peace and security.”

His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, stressed that the election of the UAE represents an Emirati and Arab achievement, as the UAE’s voice expresses the human conscience through the Security Council platform to achieve peace and promote the values ​​of coexistence.

Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea, said: “Congratulations to the UAE leadership and people for being elected to the Security Council, as the election embodies the world’s confidence in Emirati politics and the efficiency and effectiveness of its diplomatic system.”

Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, the country’s ambassador to Kuwait, stressed that with a clear vision whose motto is we are stronger in our union and with active diplomatic efforts that seek peace, development and prosperity and a constructive future outlook, the UAE has won the trust of brotherly and friendly countries by winning membership in the Security Council, thanks to everyone for this support.

Obaid Khalfan Al Ghoul Al Salami, a member of the Federal National Council, said that it is a new success for Emirati diplomacy recorded in letters of light, and it is the result of continuous work and careful planning for the last moment that deserved respect from everyone and international confidence that the land of Zayed Al Khair is able to embrace the issues of the peoples of the world without discrimination.

Hind Humaid Al Alili, a member of the Federal National Council, said: “Under the directives of the wise leadership and the efforts of the loyal, the UAE remains at the forefront of achievements, all thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his distinguished diplomatic team for their efforts.

Maryam Eid Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office, said: “A new achievement for the UAE’s diplomacy based on building bridges of communication and promoting peace and tolerance, in a year in which the world is going through great challenges, and to reflect confidence in the country’s foreign policies and its position on the international scene, all thanks to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs team add new pride to us in the year of preparing for the 50th.”