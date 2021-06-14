The official Egyptian Middle East News Agency reported that talks began between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, on Monday afternoon.

Shoukry had earlier started his visit to Doha, carrying a message from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, regarding the positive developments in relations between the two countries.

The development took place following the signing of the Al-Ula statement in Saudi Arabia on January 5, and the aspiration to take more measures during the coming period to advance the priority areas of bilateral cooperation, to achieve the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.