A few days before the start of the track activities at the Paul Ricard circuit for the French GP, the Pirelli communicated the final results of the investigations carried out into the Baku accidents a Lance Stroll is Max Verstappen. Both drivers in fact, during the race in Azerbaijan, suffered the explosion of the rear left tire on the straight. The Milanese company released today the results of this analysis – carried out together with the International Federation.

Below is the press release published by Pirelli, which we report in full.

“Pirelli, jointly with the FIA, concluded the analysis on the rear left tires involved in the accidents that occurred to Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The analyzes were also extended to tires, used by other cars, which have run a similar or higher number of laps than the damaged ones. The checks did not reveal any production or quality defects on any tire, nor any signs of fatigue or delamination. The causes of the failures affecting the left rear tires of Red Bull and Aston Martin have been identified. In both cases, the tires show a circumferential rupture on the inner side, a phenomenon that can be traced back to the conditions of use of the tires, despite having respected the prescribed starting parameters (minimum pressures and maximum temperature of the electric blankets).

Following the results of the analyzes, Pirelli presented its technical report to the FIA ​​and the Teams. FIA and Pirelli therefore agreed on a new procedure, which includes a technical directive already distributed, for checking the conditions of use of the tires during the race weekend and reserve the right to implement any other action deemed appropriate “.

Immediately after the Pirelli press release, an official statement from the team arrived Red Bull, which confirms what was reported by the Italian company. “We worked closely with Pirelli and the FIA ​​during their investigation into Max’s tire failure [Verstappen] at the 47th lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix – reads the press release from the Austrian team – and we can confirm that no car defect was found. We have adhered to the parameters of Pirelli tires at all times and will continue to follow their indications. We are grateful that following the weekend’s high-speed impacts no rider was injured ”.