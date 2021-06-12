Roman Korovin, Deputy Director of the Department of Management of the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia, suspected of embezzling more than 20 million rubles while serving in the Emergencies Ministry, was arrested by the Khoroshevsky Court of Moscow. It is reported by TASS citing a law enforcement source.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, Korovin served in several special directorates of the Federal Fire Service (FPS) of the EMERCOM of Russia. In the period from 2015 to 2017, he, together with his accomplices, stole more than 20 million rubles intended as social payments to employees of the department. It is reported that two more people are involved in this case.

The arrest of Korovin became known on June 12. He is being held in a case initiated under Part 2 of Article 159.2 (“Fraud in the receipt of payments by prior agreement”).

This is the second arrested official of the Ministry of Education and Science in a month. On June 10, a Moscow court took into custody Mikhail Sherstobitov, head of the procurement inspection department of the control and audit department. He was sent to a pre-trial detention center until August 7.